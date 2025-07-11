JE’s death mourned

DAPORIJO, 10 Jul: The alumni association of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Upper Subansiri district deeply mourned the demise of JE Ashish Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, a former student of the GHSS, passed away on 9 July at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun after a prolonged illness, the alumni association informed.

He was 55 years old and is survived by his wife and a son.

Chakraborty was serving at the PWD Dumporijo Division at the time of his demise.

Notably, he was the commander of the Scouts & Guides team at the GHSS Daporijo, and led the school team to several states for competitive events and training programmes.

“His contributions to the school during his school days will always be remembered and honoured,” the school’s alumni association said in a condolence message.

The association conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to grant them courage and strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Chakraborty’s mortal remains were taken to his residence in Laluk in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on 10 July for the last rites.