APAKA felicitates medal winners of South Asian Karate C’ship

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA) has felicitated the medal winners of the 9th South Asian Karate Championship-cum-the inaugural U-14 South Asian Youth Cup held in Sri Lanka.

The APAKA, led by its president Shihan Yarda Niki, senior vice president Doyak Singhi, and vice president Dr Marli Ete felicitated them at the Niki Karate Academy here upon their return from Sri Lanja on 10 July, APAKA general secretary Sensei John Bagang informed in a release.

The karatekas from the APAKA contributed five medals, including three gold and two silver, to India’s medal tally.

The trio of Abab Sangdo, John Sangdo and Sunday Bokar won one gold medal in the senior male team kata.

Competing in the male U-21 individual kata, John Sangdo also won a gold medal, while Himanshu Borah clinched the third gold medal in the U-14 male individual kumite.

Lipin Ete and Mepung Langdo won a silver medal each in the female U-21 individual kata and the female individual kumite in the below 67 kg category, respectively.