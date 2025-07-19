ACB arrests EE for alleged bribery in power project

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the state government arrested Sagalee Electrical Division Executive Engineer (Electrical) Dogin Tade on Thursday while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, said the ACB in a statement on Friday.

The ACB said that it registered a case under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 on Thursday, based on a complaint filed by one Nabam Jaane, alleging that a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 was demanded for clearing bills related to the “extension of 11 kv line from Seema to Poteh village, including c/o LT line and substation under Parang circle.”

“The complaint alleged that despite fulfilling all obligations, the payment was being delayed, and the accused allegedly demanded a 13% bribe of the total bill amount for personal gain on the pretext of LOC clearance,” the statement said.

After verification and analysis, the ACB acted on the complaint by laying a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe. The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of the alleged person, and the necessary evidence was gathered, establishing a prima facie case.

The ACB said that it is committed to taking legal action against corrupt government officials, and encouraged the citizens to report any information about wrongdoing by public servants to the ACB, located at the civil secretariat.