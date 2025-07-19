Guv briefs prez on Arunachal’s developmental initiatives

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik briefed President Droupadi Murmu on the state’s developmental initiatives and progress during a meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

The governor apprised the president of key initiatives and transformative efforts being undertaken across various sectors to uplift the lives of the people and ensure inclusive growth in the frontier state.

He also briefed the president on the follow-up actions and compliance related to the key points discussed during the last governors’ conference, reaffirming the state’s dedication to national priorities and cooperative federalism. The governor underlined the importance of these efforts in building a more resilient and equitable society in the state’s remote and diverse regions.

Parnaik highlighted the Raj Bhavan’s proactive role in advancing public health, particularly in the fight against tuberculosis, promoting women’s empowerment, youth development, and supporting improvements in health and education.

The governor presented the president with a copy of Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh, a meticulously compiled, unique, visually rich, and comprehensive reference book, which showcases the extraordinary diversity of orchid species found in Arunachal, many of which are rare, endemic, and of global botanical significance.

During the visit, the governor was accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik. (Raj Bhavan)