APU reaches out to adopted TB patients, anganwadi centres

PASIGHAT, 19 Jul: The Outreach Cell of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) once again stepped into the heart of Pasighat’s communities on Friday, continuing its mission to care, connect, and contribute.

In what marked the sixth round of home visits to five adopted tuberculosis (TB) patients, and the second follow-up visit to three adopted anganwadi centres, the university extended its dual commitment to public health and child-maternal wellbeing.

The outreach to the TB patients was conducted under the Nikshay Mitra programme – a national initiative encouraging civil society support for TB-affected individuals through nutritional and emotional support. This wasn’t just another visit but was a reaffirmation of solidarity with those silently battling long-term illness.

The team, joined by health visitor Tanyi Taga, reached out to each patient in their own homes, checking on their recovery and ensuring that the university’s earlier interventions were making a meaningful difference.

Parallelly, the team revisited the three adopted anganwadi centres in Boying, Mongku and Mirbuk in Pasighat block. This routine engagement aimed to strengthen ongoing efforts in supporting child growth and maternal health by supplying practical utility items based on previous needs assessments.

Leading the visit was APU Assistant Registrar Anil Nangkar, accompanied by staff members Rajesh Tamang and Tingam Loham. The team didn’t merely deliver aid but they listened, observed, and connected. Whether with TB patients or anganwadi workers, the team’s focus was on genuine, sustained engagement, not just delivering materials, but co-building care.

What stood out in this round was not just the continuity, but the conversations: deeper, more reflective interactions with anganwadi workers and local caregivers who shared candid feedback on the outcomes of previous support. These moments turned the outreach into a two-way dialogue, grounded in empathy and shaped by learning.