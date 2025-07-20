2nd Arunachal Blue Cubs football league begins

NAHARLAGUN, 19 Jul: The 2nd Arunachal Blue Cubs Football League commenced at the RG Stadium here on Saturday.

Eight teams in the U-12 category and three teams in the U-10 category are competing in this gender-neutral league, where both boys and girls play together to promote inclusiveness in grassroots football.

Attending the inauguration programme, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary-general Kipa Ajay emphasized the importance of discipline and hard work for young players, encouraging them to stay committed to their goals. Ajay hailed all participating teams and their parents for their enthusiastic presence.

The event is being organised by the APFA in collaboration with the North East United FC, and with support from the All India Football Federation.

Day-1 results:

U-10 category: Kombo FC 0-5 Dawnlit FA; Dawnlit FA 5-4 Don Bosco School; Don Bosco School 7-0 Kombo FC.

U-12 category: Bethlehem English School 3-9 Bunny Fantasy World School; Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy 9-2 Dawnlit FA; Don Bosco School 2-3 Springdale School; Morning FC 14-2 AUDEX FC.