Govt benefits should reach beneficiaries: Gao

ROING, 19 Jul: Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao said that government benefits should truly reach the deserving beneficiaries, and directed the authorities to ensure timely registration under the National Social Assistance Programme, so that benefits are provided in a timely manner.

Addressing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the DC office conference hall here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Saturday, Gao called the DISHA meeting “a platform for the elected representatives to re-evaluate their decisions and strive to work for the benefit of the people.”

The MP asked the lead banks regarding disbursement of loans under the credit-linked subsidy scheme, and directed them to maintain the requisite credit-deposit ratio. He said that “the people’s money deposited in the banks should be utilised to provide loans to the local youths, which will generate jobs and income,and in turn uplift the society.”

Highlighting the central government’s emphasis on organic farming, Gao called for stopping the practice of using weedicides to clear the fields, as practiced in many districts. “We should take preventive steps and stop the practice as it leads to harmful chemicals coming into the food crops and destroying the fragile ecological balance,” he added.

He also instructed all the DCs to visit and monitor private schools and ensure that laid down guidelines and norms are followed. “All government and private school hostels are to be examined, and those not meeting the criteria are to be recommended for closure,” he advised.

Deputy Commissioner Fwwrman Brahma delivered a presentation on the achievements of the districts in the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes and major centrally-funded infrastructure projects in the district.

The meeting witnessed the examination of data by the MLAs present, answering of queries by the district representatives, highlighting of pertinent facts and problems faced in the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes, and resolutions to be implemented.

The meeting was attended by WCD MinisterDasanglu Pul, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Puinnyo Apum, Tojir Kadu, Ninong Ering, Tapi Darang, Oken Tayeng, Oni Panyang, Mohesh Chai, Laisam Simai, Chakat Aboh, and Thangwang Wangham, besides ZPCs, DCs, DPOs, and officials of the districts falling under the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency. (DIPRO)