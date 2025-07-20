Bhalla inspects NEC-funded schemes in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 19 Jul: North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla took stock of the progress of various NEC-funded projects and schemes in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

Bhalla inspected the signature viewpoint on the Potin-Pangin road (NH 13) at Rann Polyang, establishment of the kiwi orchard in Kwui (Pine Grove) and setting up of the scientific pig breeding units in Myolyang. He also interacted with beneficiary farmers and self-help group members actively involved in cultivation, piggery development, and ecotourism.

“The purpose of such field visits is to ensure that our policies and programmes are truly reaching the grassroots and transforming rural lives.

Feedback from farmers and villagers is invaluable for shaping future interventions,” the secretary stated.

Bhalla also visited other key locations in the Ziro valley, which included the revered Shivalinga in Kardo, Nara Aaba-Organic Kiwi Winery in Hong, the Integrated Aquapark in Tarin, the water treatment plant in Pare Ami, the Paradise Fisheries Cooperative Society Ltd in Pokhe, and Seeh Lake in Biiri.

During the visit, Bhalla was accompanied by the NEC’s Human Resource Development & Employment Secretary Bamin Tarang, DC Oli Perme, SP Kenny Bagra, SDO Hage Tarung, Highway EE Hage Tachang, TDO Tai Arun, PRI members, and local entrepreneurs. (DIPRO)