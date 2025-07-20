Landslides disrupt road network in Lower Siang

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: Surface communication at various places in Lower Siang district has been snapped due to continuous rains over the past couple of days, officials said.

Incessant rains have snapped the Aalo-Likabali road in several locations since Saturday morning, Likabali Additional Deputy Commissioner Mokar Riba said.

The road, a lifeline for several districts, including West Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, and Upper Subansiri, has been blocked by landslide debris in Siji, Yate and near Garu village, he said.

The official said he has directed the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to clear the road.

“Though the NHIDCL has engaged men and machinery, they are facing problems in clearing the road due to continuous downpour,” Riba said.

The official appealed to the public to avoid travelling during night hours in view of landslides.

Several parts of the state have been severely affected by the monsoon rains since May. At least 14 people have lost their lives due to landslides and floods triggered by rains this year, besides affecting 36,751 people across 26 districts.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Saturday visited the flood-hit areas in Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district to assess the damage caused by the recent rains.

“Accompanied by deputy commissioner, department heads, and panchayat members, we reviewed the situation on the ground, including blocked roads, damaged bridges, disrupted water supply, and affected households,” Wahge, who represents the district, said in a social media post.

“Directed the district administration and departments concerned to take swift action to restore connectivity, repair water reservoirs, and ensure timely relief reaches all those in need,” he added. (PTI)