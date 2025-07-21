Floral tribute paid to late Nyub Tai Tasuk

CHIMPU, 20 Jul: IFCSAP assistant general secretary (western Arunachal) Tadar Chachung paid floral tributes and delivered a condolence message during the funeral rites of the revered nyub (shaman), late Tai Tasuk, here on Sunday.

He was accompanied by several prominent figures, including IFCSAP ICR unit president Kipa Hipik, advocate Dr Kipa Tania, Kipa Taniang, Nyub Nangram Ali, Nyub Nangram, and Nyub Chera Tachung.

The final rituals were solemnly performed by Nyub Phassang Kama, in the

presence of the bereaved family and community members, following the customs of the indigenous holy Nyishi tradition.

In a testament to his foresight and unwavering commitment to the indigenous faith, late Nyub Tai Tasuk had constructed his own cremation tomb five years before his passing. The architecture of the construction was done in strict accordance with traditional Nyishi cultural practices, symbolising his lifelong dedication to ancestral values and spiritual heritage.

In his condolence message, Tadar Chachung prayed, “May Ane Donyi guide the soul of late Nyub Tai Tasuk safely and joyfully to nilg-tugh (heaven).” He also prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

In his emotional tribute, Chachung shared a powerful indigenous proverb: “Kutung kuyung hey nyeme chidi hejekam kuniang barang lingdune, Hutung huyung hey nyeme chidi hejekam haniag barang lingdune,” explaining: “Though banana trees and bamboo may appear to vanish after being cut or burned, they sprout again. Likewise, our indigenous faith may seem to fade, but its spiritual legacy will rise again.”

He reaffirmed that the indigenous faith is undergoing a meaningful revival through efforts like the Nyub Nyagam Yerko schools. He envisioned a future where generations of spiritually gifted nyubs would emerge, not only as healers but also as doctors, engineers, scientists, and scholars. He expressed faith that the spirit of late Tai Tasuk would reincarnate again and again, as long as the Nyishi people and indigenous traditions endure.

Addressing the diverse gathering, Chachung shared his joy at witnessing followers of various faiths – Roman Catholic, Baptist, Revival Christian, indigenous faith, Hindu, and Muslim – coming together in mutual respect. “This moment truly symbolises the spirit of Indian secularism and reflects the life message of late Tai Tasuk, a beacon of peaceful coexistence,” he said.