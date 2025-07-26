Blood donation camp organised

YINGKIONG, 25 Jul: The Geku-Katan Intellectual Youth Forum (GKIYF), in collaboration with the blood centre of the district hospital here in Upper Siang district, organised a voluntary blood donation camp on Friday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of more than 20 volunteers, who came forward to donate blood for the noble cause of saving lives.

The programme was led by Dr Katan Patuk and his medical team. Dr Patuk delivered an insightful presentation, highlighting the importance and benefits of blood donation, both at an individual level and as a collective effort of the community. He encouraged the participants to understand the significance of regular blood donation in ensuring the availability of safe blood during emergencies.

The camp, coordinated by GKIYF IPR secretary Jakoria Mongku and its education secretary Ankit Tagi, concluded on a positive note, with the participants expressing their willingness to support such initiatives in the future.