Fund release under PMAY (U)  to be linked to progress & demand

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Director Hano Takka said that fund release under PMAY (U) 2.0 will be strictly linked to progress and demand, ensuring greater accountability and efficiency.

Inaugurating a training programme on the SNA-SPARSH portal, Takka, who is also the PMAY (U) 2.0, SBM 2.0 mission director, stated that the onboarding of all centrally-sponsored schemes’ accounts onto the SNA-SPARSH platform would enable “just-in-time fund transfers” and strengthen financial transparency.”

The Directorate of ULBs, in collaboration with the Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries & NIC conducted the state-level training programme at the civil secretariat here to build capacity of the ULBs and DUDAs for effective implementation of the SNA-SPARSH system.

Tanyang Tatung, F&AO, Directorate of Accounts & Treasuries, Bimal Chandra Borah, Joint Director (IT), NIC, and Somu Nath, system manager, provided in-depth hands-on training and technical guidance to the participants.

Participants included executive engineers, assistant engineers, junior engineers, accountants, and technical staff from across all ULBs and District Urban Development Agencies in the state.

Through this platform, the government envisions enhanced real-time fund tracking via PFMS, timely release of central and state shares, improved accountability in fund utilization, stronger financial monitoring mechanisms, and wider adoption of digital governance tools.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion to address field-level implementation challenges and ensure readiness for statewide rollout of the platform under urban flagship missions.