Mock exercise-cum-awareness prog on earthquake preparedness

ZIRO, 25 Jul: A comprehensive mock exercise-cum-awareness programme on earthquake preparedness was conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in collaboration with the Fire & Emergency Services, under the aegis of the Disaster Management Department, at the mini-secretariat building here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, SDRF Additional SP Moyir Basar Kamdak informed that the mock drill was being organized as part of ongoing efforts to build awareness, test emergency protocols, and improve the coordination between various departments during emergencies.

She said that people know the basic safety measures but during any disaster they panic. “Therefore, such mock drills are important to prepare them to save lives and properties during disaster,” she said.

The SDRF team, with support from the fire services, medical personnel, and police department, demonstrated real-time response tactics such as safe evacuation, triage and first-aid, fire suppression techniques, and search-and-rescue operations. They shared emergency numbers also, like emergency response support system (ERSS)-112, state emergency operations centre (SEOC)-1070, district emergency operations centre (DEOC)-1077, SDRF office – 8730887730, and SDRF search & rescue team -8730887731.

SP Keni Bagra, SDO Rani Perme and DDMO Nima Drema also spoke on the occasion.

The mock drill witnessed the participation of officers, staff, visitors, shopkeepers, members of the local media and volunteers, who were briefed on standard operating procedures and safety protocols to be followed during an actual emergency. (DIPRO)