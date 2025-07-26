Police doing everything to solve missing dentist case: SP

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Reacting to the report of the family of missing dentist Dr Debanjib Sharmah criticizing the Arunachal government and the state police over their investigation into the missing case of Dr Sharmah, the Lohit police said they are taking every possible step to solve the case, so that the family has a proper closure.

Talking to this daily, Lohit SP Thutan Jamba said that the police have given topmost priority to the case and it is unfair to say that the police did not act urgently.

The SP said also that he is in touch with the spouse of the missing dentist and is she regularly updated about the case.

“The first DNA sample could not give a conclusive report; hence, upon the suggestion from the FSL, a second sample was collected on 14/07/2025 and not a month back as claimed by the family,” said the SP.

He also claimed it was the police who arranged the DNA collection procedure at the Guwahati Medical College. “Most importantly, we went to Guwahati for the collection of DNA, whereas, as per the procedure, they had to come to Tezu for the same,” said the SP.

Further, the SP informed that he is regularly pushing the FSL to send the report at the earliest. “Last evening too, I took up the matter with the FSL and requested them to furnish the same at the earliest,” said SP Jamba.

Dr Sharmah went missing from the Parshuram Kund area in Lohit district on the morning of 31 May. He reportedly left a resort at around 8 am on 31 May,and has not been heard from since. His belongings – including his motorcycle, camera, leg guards, and identification cards – were found undisturbed in his room.

Towards the end of June, police found a skeleton near Tezu, around 20 kilometres downstream along the Lohit river from Tulow Resort, the place from where Dr Sharmah reportedly disappeared. The first DNA samples collected did not give a conclusive report, after which the FSL directed the collection of sample one more time.