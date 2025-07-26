ANYA unit demands continuation of work on Lada-Sarli road

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Members of the East Kameng district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (EK-ANYA), addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday demanded that the ongoing road work under the Frontier Highway project from Lada in East Kameng district to Sarli in Kurung Kumey district should not be compromised and should be continued.

The unit sought fairness and transparency in compensation disbursement. It also sought reverification of the affected areas and disbursing of compensation to genuine beneficiaries.

The EK-ANYA also questioned the silence of the Chayang Tajo and the Bameng MLAs in connection with the land compensation issue.

It served an ultimatum for 14 days to East Kameng DC Himanshu Nigam to carry out reverification for compensation disbursement. “Unless reverification is done, further compensation amount should not be disbursed,” the EK-ANYA said, and added that it would resort to democratic movement if its demands are not met.

The EK-ANYA had on 24 July written a letter to the DC, in which it sought transparency in disbursing compensation.