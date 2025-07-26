Vaccines delivered by drone

SEPPA, 25 Jul: Hepatitis vaccines were delivered from the district hospital here to the primary health centre in Bameng in East Kameng district, using drone technology, on Friday.

This was part of the drone-based doorstep diagnostic service project, an initiative aimed at improving last-mile healthcare accessibility in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.

The use of drones for medical logistics not only reduces delivery time but also ensures timely immunization and strengthens the overall healthcare infrastructure in the region, the authorities said.

They said the initiative marked a major step forward in leveraging technologies to bridge healthcare gaps in Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)