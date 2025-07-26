Lack of permanent building affects functioning of OSC: APSCW

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Lack of a permanent building and unavailability of counsellors have affected the smooth functioning of the one-stop centre (OSC) in Chimpu near here.

A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), led by its Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, on Friday visited the centre, located at Zoo Road Officer Colony, and took stock of the functioning of the centre.

The team was informed by the staff of the OSC that the centre doesn’t have its permanent building, which at times hampers its functioning. The centre is currently accommodated in a BPL quarters, the commission said in a release.

It further stated that the centre faces security issues due to lack of a permanent building. As per the guidelines, the centre should be located within a 200-metre radius of a police station and hospital, the commission said.

There are 23 OSCs across the state as of now. However, many are unaware of the services of these OSCs, such as emergency response and rescue services, medical assistance, assistance in lodging FIR, NCR, DIR, psycho-social support and counselling, legal aid and counselling, and shelter, the APSCW said.

The commission urged the state government to look into the matter as it would aid needy persons and destitute women who are unaware of legal assistance.