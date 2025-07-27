Field monitoring survey conducted

CHAGLAGAM, 26 Jul: Forty participants, including farmers, farmwomen and rural youths, participated in a ‘Field monitoring survey and farmers-scientists programme’ organised here by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra from 25-26 July.

The programme aimed to promote scientific cultivation practices of plum and kiwi crops, and to create awareness on livestock (piggery) management.

Earlier, in March 2025, the KVK had distributed 2,000 kiwi saplings and 1,250 plum saplings to the farmers of Chaglagam village. During the field visit, the team observed healthy plant growth and vigorous establishment of saplings in the farmers’ fields.

The team surveyed the piggery housing structures and provided technical guidance on scientific construction of piggery houses to enhance hygienic and sustainable pig farming in the region.

During the interaction programme, horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav delivered a lecture focusing on orchard management practices, such as weeding, training and pruning, and integrated pest and disease management of kiwi and plum plants.

Land and water conservation engineering expert Ugarsain Sangwan delivered a lecture on protected cultivation and irrigation and soil management of plum and kiwi orchards.