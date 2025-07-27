DC inaugurates ‘one-window centre’, NIC VC hall

BASAR, 26 Jul: In a move aimed at strengthening citizen service delivery, Leparada Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng inaugurated a ‘one-window centre’ at the DC office complex here on Saturday, in the presence of heads of departments, administrative officers, and staff of the DC office.

The one-window centre initiative of the district administration is designed to serve as a single point of contact for citizens seeking various public services offered by the office of the deputy commissioner. From issuance and submission of requisite forms to delivery of certificates and permits, all government services will now be available under one roof within a notified pre-defined timeline, ensuring efficiency and ease of access for the public.

In his address, the DC expressed confidence that the centre would streamline service delivery, reduce delays, and make administrative procedures more accessible, easing the burden on citizens and enhancing administrative efficiency.

He added that the centre “reflects the administration’s commitment to transparent, accessible, and responsive governance.” He also highlighted that the window will function as a grievance redressal cell, enabling citizens to submit their concerns for prompt attention by the relevant authorities.

Additionally, a NIC-managed video conference (VC) hall, set up under the initiative of the deputy commissioner, was inaugurated. The facility will serve as a dedicated space for virtual meetings and online training programmes, boosting digital governance and enhancing the district’s digital capabilities. (DIPRO)