Man accused of brutally assaulting wife found dead

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Pegmir Kiron alias Kasa (41), who had brutally assaulted his wife Pegmir Yajik Hui on 21 July and was absconding, was found dead on Monday on his own property in Repari village in Kamle district, the Kamle police said.

Following the assault, cases under Section 118(2)/109(1) of the BNS and under Section 194 of the BNSS had been registered against Kasa at the Raga police station.

A police team led by DSP Taba Biroy visited the place of where Kasa was found dead. Kasa’s elder brother confirmed that the body belonged to Kasa.

Speaking to this daily, Kamle SP Techi Hanyir informed that the investigation is still on, and an additional unnatural death case has been registered.

She informed that the postmortem report is awaited.