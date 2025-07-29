APSCW assesses living conditions of women inmates in district jail

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), led by its Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, on Monday visited the district jail in Jullang near here and reviewed the living conditions of women inmates and facilities provided to them.

During the visit, the team met the jail authorities and interacted with the women inmates.

In a press release, the APSCW stated that the visiting team was informed by the jail authorities that the inmates receive legal aid counseling and vocational training on bouquet, vase and soap making.

The commission urged the state government to add tailoring and baking to the vocational training programme.

Interacting with the women inmates, the team advised them to reform, so that they can be reintegrated into society after their discharge from jail.

The team also visited the women police station (WPS) here and Ane’s Home – an initiative of the capital police to create a children- and women-friendly environment in the police station for victims. It has a library, a legal aid clinic, and necessary support services for victims.

During the visit to the WPS, the in-charge IO briefed the team on the nature of cases they take up.

The commission said that it looks forward to working together with the authorities concerned as their common purpose is the welfare of women and girl children.

The other team members were the Commission’s Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma, members Aben Mize, Kotu Bui, Kipa Kaya Rughu and Techi Nikhi Yab, and Member Secretary Yakar Dawe.