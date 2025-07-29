Miscreants set ablaze school building in West Siang

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: Unidentified miscreants set on fire the annexure building of an Upper Primary School in West Siang district, police said on Monday.

The annexure building of the school in Lipu Bagra village, in which nursery, Class 1, and Class 2 classes were held, was completely gutted in the blaze, the police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Aalo, the district headquarters town.

“The fire incident is shrouded in mystery. There were no eyewitnesses, and no call was made to the fire station in Aalo. One teacher who lives near the school was also unaware of the incident,” West Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Kardak Riba said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and are investigating the case using technical evidence.

Aalo West MLA Topin Ete has expressed shock and condemned the incident.

“I am deeply disturbed by the unfortunate incident at Lipu Bagra, where miscreants set fire to the Upper Primary School in the dead of night. Although I am currently out of station on unavoidable official duties, I have been in constant touch with the district administration,” he said in a statement.

The BJP MLA said he has directed officials to take immediate relief measures and instructed the DDSE to make alternative arrangements to ensure that students’ education continues without interruption.

Calling for strict action against the culprits, Ete added, “Education is the foundation of our society. Such cowardly acts will not shake our collective resolve. I stand in full solidarity with the students, teachers, and the community of Lipu Bagra.Together, we will rebuild, stronger and more united than ever.” (PTI)