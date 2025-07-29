Release pending allowances to state govt employees: APEWF

ITANAGAR, 28 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Employees’ Welfare Federation (APEWF) has appealed to the state government to immediately release pending allowances/entitlements under the 6th and 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to the state government employees at par with the central government employees.

In a representation submitted to the chief secretary on Monday, the federation stated that the state government partially granted some of the allowances but did not implement the rest of the allowances in toto, despite the recommendations made under the 6th and 7th CPC. It stated that two important allowances – children’s education allowances and transport allowances – were denied to the state government employees from 6th to 7th CPC.

“As per available record, although fund for the above allowances are consistently allocated and released from the central government to the state government for the state government employees, we are yet to receive the same due to the utter negligence of the commissioner/secretary of the departments concerned,” the federation said, and appealed to the chief secretary to direct the commissioners/secretaries of all departments to disburse the rest of the allowances at the earliest.