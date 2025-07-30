District-level MDP begins in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG, 29 Jul: A three-day district-level ‘Management Development Programme (MDP)’ for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj staffers, along with government functionaries from various line departments of Upper Siang district, commenced here on Tuesday.

The training is being conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRDPR), in collaboration with the district administration, in order to strengthen rural governance through focused capacity building on leadership development, gender sensitization, and inter-departmental coordination.

SIRDPR Assistant Director SW Bagang and SIRDPR consultant Sujit Kundu are the resource persons for the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang inaugurated the event in the presence of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lumgeng Litin.

Heads of various line departments, along with other officials, and PR functionaries of the district are attending the training programme. (DIPRO)