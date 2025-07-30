DA asks depts to make good use of limited working session

BOMDILA, 29 Jul: The West Kameng district administration has asked the executing departments to properly utilize the limited working session without compromising the quality and standard of execution of works.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Rinchin Leta emphasized the importance of timely execution and quality assurance of all works.

He directed the departments concerned to closely monitor the execution of works.

During the meeting, the participants also reviewed various central and state-sponsored schemes and projects, including the district development report.

District Planning Officer Henmar Taipodia urged the departments to submit the district development reports on time.

The participating departments presented the status of various projects and schemes executed by them, including achievements and challenges faced in execution.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, departmental engineers, HoDs and ZPMs. (DIPRO)