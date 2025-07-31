Editor,

We the genuine aspirants of the APSSB UDC (Post Code: 06/25) 2025 examination, wish to express our growing concern over the delay in the declaration of the results.

The delay is reportedly due to a petition filed by an individual who is believed not to be an aspirant for the said post. This situation has caused unnecessary stress and uncertainty among those of us who have sincerely prepared for and appeared in the examination after months of hard work and dedication.

We, the aspirants, would like to clearly state that we have no objection to the current recruitment policy for district establishments as adopted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB). This policy has already been implemented in the APSSB CHSL 2021, CGL 2021, and CGL 2022 examinations, and has received broad support from the majority of aspirants, who view it as fair, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of the state.

We respectfully appeal to the petitioner to kindly consider the greater interest of thousands of aspirants across the state and to withdraw the petition, thereby allowing the recruitment process to proceed without further delay.

We also urge the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps for the early declaration of the APSSB UDC (Post Code: 06/25) result, so that the career progression of aspirants is not unnecessarily hindered.

Concerned APSSB UDC (Post Code: 06/25) Aspirants