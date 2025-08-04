Request to APPSC

Editor,

In the recently declared recruitment test result of the Arunachal Engineering Services Examination, 2025, two tables have been maintained for civil engineering and agriculture engineering, ie, Table A for only civil engineering and Table B for both civil engineering and agriculture engineering.

It is presumed that candidates featuring in only table A will not be eligible for the departments mentioned in table B. However, it would be unfair to the candidates featuring in only table A under the following circumstances:

If a candidate in table A with higher preference for departments like Hydropower/Rural Works/Water Resource has higher total marks than most of the candidates getting selected from table B, then the candidate, despite having higher marks, would have to settle for a less preferred department. If candidates with lower total marks from table B get selected, whereas, there are candidates with higher total marks in table A and do not get selected due to exhaustion of departments mentioned in table A, it would amount to gross injustice.

If at all the above mentioned circumstances arise, is there any provision reserved as such? Since prelims marks will not be added with marks of mains and viva voce, only ratio (1:12) should be maintained based on prelims marks but not segregation of departments.

Therefore, I request the commission to merge both the tables to give fair and equal opportunity to the candidates featuring in only table A, along with a note stating that agriculture engineering candidates are only eligible for Hydropower Department/Rural Works Department/Water Resource Department, as I believe this was the reason behind segregation of departments.

An aspirant