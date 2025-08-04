Concern over walk-in interviews

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express a concern shared by many aspiring candidates regarding the recent walk-in interviews conducted by several colleges across Arunachal Pradesh for the post of assistant professor in various departments.

These interviews were widely publicised, prompting numerous qualified candidates, including myself, to travel long distances, often staying overnight in unfamiliar towns, with the hope of securing a fair opportunity. However, it was disheartening to witness that in most cases the candidates already serving as guest faculty in those institutions were selected.

This raises a fundamental question: If the intention was merely to continue with the existing guest faculty, why were walk-in interviews held at all? Was it merely a formality, or worse, a deliberate act to mislead and inconvenience genuine aspirants from outside the system?

Such practices not only waste the time, energy, and financial resources of candidates but also cast serious doubts on the transparency and fairness of the recruitment process. I urge the authorities and academic institutions concerned to adopt more ethical and accountable hiring practices in the future. Merit, transparency, and fairness must remain the core principles in higher education appointments if we are to build a truly progressive academic environment.

Aspiring candidate