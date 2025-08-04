Unannounced segregation in AESE test results

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw public and administrative attention to a matter of serious concern regarding the recently declared results of the AESE-2025 recruitment test conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

To the surprise of many aspirants, two separate lists of civil engineering candidates have been released: One list includes candidates qualified for 102 posts in PWD, PHE, UD, and ULB, exclusively for civil engineers. The second list includes candidates (both civil and agricultural engineers) qualified for 34 posts in RWD, WRD, and Hydropower Development Department.

This prior segregation of civil and agricultural engineering candidates before the written examination was neither mentioned nor implied in the official advertisement (No APPSC/1/2025). As a result, candidates had no idea that they would be considered differently for different departments after the qualifying test.

Furthermore, it has been noted that some civil engineering candidates appear in both lists, while others are featured in only one, with no clear explanation of the underlying criteria. This has raised legitimate concerns about transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity in the selection process.

Since the recruitment test was qualifying in nature, most candidates approached it accordingly – aiming to meet the cutoff and focus on the more critical written examination phase. If this department-wise segregation rule had been clearly stated in the original advertisement, candidates could have better planned their preparation and applications.

This unexpected move has introduced confusion, disappointment, and a sense of injustice among many deserving candidates. Such practices – especially when implemented for the first time – must be backed by clear communication and official notification. Failing to do so undermines the trust candidates place in a constitutional recruitment body like the APPSC.

Through this letter, I urge the authorities concerned to provide a formal clarification and, if possible, reconsider the implications of this approach on aspirants. I also request The Arunachal Times to bring this issue to wider public awareness so that accountability is ensured.

Civil engineering aspirant