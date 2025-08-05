National honour

Gumpe Rime will be the goalkeeping coach of the India U-23 national team for the upcoming AFC U-23 qualifiers, which start on 1 September in Doha, Qatar. Rime, a name well known among football fans, is a former goalkeeper for the junior India team and currently serves as the head goalkeeping coach at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy in Mumbai. Having played for both the country and numerous clubs during his professional football career spanning over 16 years, he is now an accomplished coach with an AFC A coaching licence.

Northeast India remains a football-crazy region, and Rime’s selection has brought joy not only to his home state but to the region as a whole. Several players from Mizoram and Manipur have represented India at various levels of international football, a testament to the popularity of the game in the region despite limited facilities. Most of these players move outside the region due to factors such as lack of competitive professional tournaments and the absence of major clubs. However, efforts are being made to improve grassroots development in the region.

With the right training and by utilizing the expertise already available, it’s only a matter of time before many more players and coaches emerge from the region – individuals who understand both the limitations and the strengths of local talent.