Extend AE mains exam date

Editor,

The recently concluded AE prelims has been a significant milestone for many aspirants. However, the joy of clearing the prelims has been overshadowed by a growing concern – incredibly short gap between the prelims and the mains examination.

The AE mains is scheduled for 6 and 7 September – barely a month after the results of the prelims have been declared. This leaves aspirants with an unreasonably narrow window to prepare for one of the most crucial phases of the selection process.

In comparison, the UPSC pattern – which is widely considered a gold standard in competitive examinations – allows a minimum of three months between the prelims and the mains. This gap is essential for in-depth preparation, and also preparing for mains requires a different strategy and deeper understanding of the syllabus, considering the vastness of the AE syllabus. By introducing additional four new subjects to the present AE syllabus after the advertisement itself needs months to prepare.

Prior to the recruitment test, many aspirants requested for extension of prelims date but the commission turned a deaf ear to it.

Therefore, the commission is requested to kindly consider extending mains by at least three months. This would align the process with national standards and ensure a fair opportunity for all deserving candidates to perform to their fullest potential.

This appeal is not a complaint but a request for justice, planning and aspirants’ wellbeing. We believe that giving aspirants adequate time will not only improve the quality of performance but also uphold the integrity and credibility of the selection process.

Let’s hope for a positive and aspirant-friendly decision.

An aspirant