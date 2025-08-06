Power interrupted

The monsoon is not only accompanied by heat, humidity, and occasional heavy downpours that disrupt road communication across the state; one permanent feature is the perennial problem of disruption of power supply. Most parts of the state do not have access to electricity for several days at a stretch, including urban areas. Even the capital experiences long hours of power cuts.

The system is unable to cope with the surge in electricity demand, which peaks during the monsoon, revealing a total lack of preparedness to meet the growing power requirements – even though the state capital is near two major hydroelectric projects: Pare and Ranganadi.

The power department hopes to improve the situation with the completion of the transmission and distribution system strengthening project in Arunachal Pradesh, which is being executed by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The project includes the construction of 132 kV and 33 kV lines, a 132/33 kV EHV substation, and 33/11 kV DMS substations across the state.

This scheme, aimed at strengthening the power supply system, was planned with a sanctioned budget of Rs 3,000 crore in 2014, with a target completion year of 2018. However, the core issue remains: the central electrical zone has still not been able to bring several border districts – such as Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, and many others – under the grid.

The power department needs to step up its efforts and demonstrate stronger commitment. So far, the people – especially those in urban areas where businesses require constant electricity – have been forced to arrange their own alternative power sources.

The government must revisit its own policies and reflect on why it has left citizens to fend for themselves, despite being responsible for ensuring uninterrupted power supply.