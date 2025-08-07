Thadou, Meitei groups discuss peace in Manipur

IMPHAL, 6 Aug: In a significant step towards restoring peace in Manipur, a civil society organisation representing the Thadou tribe held a closed-door meeting with prominent Meitei-based civil groups in Imphal on Wednesday, officials said.

More than 13 representatives of the Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) met members of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), Arambai Tenggol, All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), and other organisations at a hotel here to discuss a community understanding programme, they added.

TIM described the meeting as a ‘Roadmap to Peace: Covenant of Coexistence on Community Understanding’.

While researchers claim that Thadou is the largest sub-tribe of the Kuki community, TIM asserts that they are a distinct tribe and not part of the Kuki group.

The meeting between TIM and Meitei groups in Imphal is the first since violence broke out in the state in May 2023. Thadou Inpi Manipur had previously held meetings with Meitei groups in Delhi.

A statement by TIM said, “This is a defining moment in our shared history. Let us stand united in truth. The path to lasting peace in Manipur begins with clarity of identity, rejection of extremism, and a renewed commitment to coexistence.” (PTI)