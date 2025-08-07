Workshop on digital governance

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: A one-day workshop titled “Empowering Digital Governance: A Journey into Transformative UI/UX Design” was organized by the department of information technology & communication (DIT&C) of the government of Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the central government, at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. This capacity-building workshop was designed to promote user-centric digital service design and raise awareness about cyber security among government departments and stakeholders.

In addition to promoting UI/UX design, the workshop addressed emerging cyber security threats, attack vectors, and best practices aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure and ensuring cyber readiness across departments.