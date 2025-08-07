Computer Lab-3 under NIELIT-DNGC Study Centre opens

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) principal Dr. M.Q Khan has inaugurated the Computer Lab-3 under the NIELIT-DNGC Study Centre here in the Itanagar Capital Region, on Wednesday. The Lab is dedicated to the students with a vision of empowering them for a brighter future.

In his address, Dr. Khan emphasized the importance of acquiring knowledge in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies. He urged the students to take full advantage of the opportunities available at their doorstep. He also commended NIELIT’s commitment to advancing digital education.

NIELIT-Itanagar director in-charge R.K Bigensana Singh highlighted NIELIT’s role in promoting digital literacy and provided insights into the various courses offered by the institute.

He encouraged students to make the most of the newly established facility and stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in AI and emerging technologies.

Heads of various departments also attended the event.

The NIELIT DNGC Study Centre began in 2019 with a lab featuring 20 computers, each equipped with internet access. The newly inaugurated Lab-3 comprises 50 internet-enabled computers. It offers a variety of courses throughout the year, benefiting many students both from the college and outside.