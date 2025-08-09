D/Valley police launch outreach prog

ANINI, 8 Aug: The Dibang Valley police launched a two-day outreach programme titled ‘Dibang Valley police module’ at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here on Friday.

Te initiative is designed to equip students from Class 7 to 12 with crucial knowledge surrounding civic awareness, legal literacy, safety, and empowerment.

Addressing the participants, Dibang Valley SP Manish Shaurya spoke on the constitutional rights of citizens, underscoring the protections guaranteed by the Constitution, particularly during police interactions.

A series of lectures were delivered by experienced district police officers. Inspector Prahlad Nath spoke on the issue of drug abuse and presented an overview of the NDPS Act, while Sub-Inspectors Yon Yao and L Bolok spoke on cybercrime and digital safety awareness.

A session on the POCSO Act and child safety awareness was conducted by Lady Constables Neja Ngongwa, Sumi Wangsa, Soney Tayeng, and Mumyam Dameng. They delivered important insights regarding the legal protections in place to safeguard children from exploitation.

Furthermore, Sub-Inspector Chote Lal Sahani dwelt on traffic rules and road safety, highlighting the indispensable need for helmets, seat belts, and strict adherence to traffic regulations.

The programme culminated with a discussion on gender sensitization and women’s empowerment by the lady constables.

The programme witnessed the participation of students and faculty members, and included a question and answer session.

“The Dibang Valley police module is not merely informational; it is a strategic effort to forge a trusted relationship between the police and the youths, preparing them to become aware, responsible, and empowered citizens,” SP Shaurya said. (DIPRO)