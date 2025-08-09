‘Preliminary’ National Space Day observed

TAWANG, 8 Aug: The ‘preliminary’ National Space Day was observed at the Kalawangpo Hall here on Friday, commemorating the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the lunar South Pole on 23 August, 2023.

The event was attended by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, who emphasized the importance of science and scientific thinking in daily life, and urged the students to take a keen interest in science subjects.

She encouraged the students to “aim high and aspire to become scientists,” adding that “the significance of the day’s programme should not remain within the walls of the hall but be carried forward in the lives of all participants.”

The event also saw the attendance of Dr Jayasimha, project director of Chandrayaan-5, ISRO, Bengaluru, who delivered a lecture highlighting the ISRO’s legacy and achievements, complemented by an audiovisual presentation that captivated the audience.

Dr Jonali Goswami from the NESAC spoke about capacity building and outreach initiatives, further enriching the programme’s educational value.

As part of the celebration, a quiz competition on space science was organized among school students. GSS Town emerged the winner, followed by GSS Bomba as the runner-up.

The event witnessed the presence of officials, including the director and deputy directors of the Science & Technology Department, school principals, teachers, and a large number of students.

The programme concluded with the distribution of trophies and certificates to the winners of the quiz competition and participation certificates to all student attendees, presented by the DC. (DIPRO)