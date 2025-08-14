AR conducts health prog

LAITKOR, 13 Aug: The Assam Rifles organised a special two-day medical consultation programme for its personnel and families at AR Garrison here in Meghalaya on 11-12 August.

Distinguished Ayurveda and Siddha medicine practitioner Dr. K.Vasu offered holistic healthcare guidance to over 200 patients including AR personnel, veterans and their family members during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. K. Vasu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of the Assam Rifles personnel and their families.