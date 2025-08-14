OIL retains PAT of Rs.2046 crore in Q1FY26

NOIDA, 13 Aug: Oil India Limited, the Maharatna CPSE of govt. of India, sustained its consolidated PAT at Rs. 2046.51 Cr. in Q1FY26 vis-à-vis Rs. 2016.30 Cr. in Q1FY25. It was informed during the company’s 570th meeting of the board of directors held here on Tuesday wherein it declared its financial results for Q1FY26.

OIL achieved a standalone PAT of Rs. 813.48 Cr. in Q1FY26 vis-à-vis Rs.1466.84 Cr. achieved in Q1FY25 due to sharp drop in crude price realisation from USD 84.89/bbl in Q1FY25 to USD 66.20/bbl in Q1FY26, a drop of 22%. The consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1FY26 is Rs.11.66/share vis-à-vis Rs.11.59/share for Q1FY25.

On production front, continuing its growth story, OIL pursued its efforts towards ensuring nation’s energy security by sustaining its Oil & Gas production (O+OEG) from its matured and old oilfields in the Northeast at 1.680 MMTOE in Q1FY26 vis-à-vis 1.689 MMTOE in Q1FY25. During the quarter, OIL made a hydrocarbon discovery at Namrup-Borhat OALP block and commenced gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block located in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district. OIL’s material subsidiary NRL sustained its crude throughput at 799 TMT during Q1FY26 vis-à-vis 764 TMT achieved in Q1FY25, according to a company release.