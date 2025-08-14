East Siang ATA unit donates books

PASIGHAT, 13 Aug: The Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) East Siang unit donated books to the education department in the district on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of ATA unit general secretary Kalen Komut, different types of books were handed over to the in-charge of book donation drive, Katem Darang.

The book donation drive is organized by the education department, East Siang, commemorating the celebration of the 79th Independence Day on 15 August. The donated books will be distributed to underprivileged children particularly, students from rural areas.