Lord Parashuram statue named ‘Statue of Strength’

WAKRO, 13 Aug: The under-construction 51-foot statue of Lord Parashuram at Parashuram Kund in Lohit district has been named ‘Statue of Strength.’

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced this during his visit to the ‘Kund’ site on Wednesday. He also inspected various ongoing development works at the ‘Kund.’

Mein said, “With the combined efforts of the government Arunachal Pradesh, VIPRA Foundation, and local communities, the project is on track for a grand inauguration by November/December this year.”

He said that under the Riverfront Development Project, multiple infrastructure upgrades are in progress, including safe bathing facilities, structural protection works, and enhanced public amenities, aimed at making Parashuram Kund a revered pilgrimage centre as well as vibrant tourism destination.

Mein said despite recent flood damage, expert-led redesigns are being implemented to ensure greater safety, accessibility, and improved visitor experience.

DCM also held a coordination meeting with the Lohit district administration, the chief engineers of various work departments, HoDs and public leaders. The discussions mainly focused on transforming the Kund site into a prominent pilgrimage and tourism hub. Discussions were also held for enhancing security and IT facilities, implementing riverfront protection measures, and ensuring effective management for mega events.

The participants shared suggestions for the development and long-term protection of the Kund.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to preserving the sanctity of Parashuram Kund, while also unlocking its full potential as a spiritual and cultural landmark for generations to come.

Mein was accompanied by VIPRA Foundation national convenor Susil Ojha, sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat, chairman of State Council for IT & e-Governance Nyamar Karbak, Lohit ZPC Dasula Krisikro, Lohit DC Kesang Damo, retired CE Atop Lego, Namsai district BJP president Ningroo Ong Maio, the CEs, the Wakro ADC. (DCM’s PR cell)