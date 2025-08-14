MWSAP organizes blood donation drive

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: The Manipuri Welfare Society of Arunachal Pradesh (MWSAP) recently organized a one-day voluntary blood donation drive to commemorate the 134th Patriots’ Day (Manipur) at Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here.

Around 40 donors, including National Disaster Response Force personnel, students from the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, and MWSAP members participated in the drive.

“The event not only raised awareness about the critical role of blood donation in saving lives but also highlighted the importance of healthcare support through active community involvement,” the MWSAP said in a release.

MWSAP advisor Laiprakpam Robindro Singh thanked all the volunteers especially the NDRF personnel, NERIST students and MWSAP members for their selfless contributions. He said that the drive was not only a gesture of gratitude to the region’s patriots but also an opportunity to enhance the accessibility of life-saving blood resources throughout Arunachal Pradesh.