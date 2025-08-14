Guv celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Brahma Kumaris

ITANAGAR, 13 Aug: Governor K.T Parnaik celebrated Raksha Bandhan with members of the Brahma Kumaris organization at Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday.

The sisters of the Brahma Kumaris tied ‘rakhis’ to the Governor, symbolizing the sacred bond of protection and the enduring values of love, respect, and mutual commitment.

The Governor exchanged Raksha Bandhan greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the members.

He expressed hope that the festival would continue to strengthen bonds of goodwill, harmony, and unity across all sections of society.

The Governor praised the Brahma Kumaris for their commendable contributions in the fields of social service. He encouraged them to keep working towards the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ a united and strong India enriched by cultural harmony and shared purpose. (Raj Bhawan)