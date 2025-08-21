Assam RGU provides scholarships to over 500 students

GUWAHATI, 20 Aug: The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Wednesday distributed the letter of Scholarship Award in a ceremonial function to more than 500 newly admitted students across various programmes for the 2025-26 academic year. In addition, the University conferred the ‘Semester Topper Scholarship’ upon 72 students for their outstanding performance in the Even Semester Examination 2024-25.

Addressing the huge gathering of students, Major General (Retd) R. K Jha emphasised on learning the art of understanding which he called a science. “There are three kinds of understanding: individual understanding, collective understanding and group understanding,” Jha said and urged the students to develop all these three kinds of understanding to create an ecosystem – willing to listen to others’ points of view, willing to adapt, do a little give and take to come to a common cause.

Among others, RGU Chancellor Dr. AK Pansari was also present on the occasion.