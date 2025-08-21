More commercial stoppages of trains at Gumto railway station

Editor,

There is no confusion that the introduction of train services to Naharlagun has greatly benefited the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Noted that in the railway route to Naharlagun, there are only two railway stations in Arunachal Pradesh – Gumto and Naharlagun. However, only one train i.e. Donyi Polo express has its commercial stoppage at Gumto railway station. Gumto is the nearest station to Rajiv Gandhi University (the only central university in Arunachal Pradesh) and North-Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST). So, it would be better if 12087/12088 no. Guwahati Naharlagun Shatabdi express, 15908/15907 no. Tinsukia express, 15911/15912 no. Tinsukia express, and 22411/22412 no. Arunachal AC express have their commercial stoppages at Gumto railway station.

Additionally, it will be highly beneficial if two daily trains between Naharlagun and New Delhi, and Naharlagun and Kolkata are introduced. Hope the NFR authority would favorably consider these issues.

A group of faculty members

Rajiv Gandhi University