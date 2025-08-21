Officer encourages farmers to adopt horticulture

TAWANG, 20 Aug: Assistant commissioner Sange Wangmu Mosobi encouraged farmers to adopt horticulture as a sustainable and perennial source of income.

Speaking at a horticulture awareness and input distribution programme, organized under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) here on Wednesday, Mosobi urged the farmers to focus on cultivating fruit plants suited to the local climate and adopt group farming to maximize benefits and foster cooperative growth for better marketing.

District horticulture officer Safior Rahman highlighted the significance of organic farming. He demonstrated the proper doses and spray schedules for liquid organic manure, liquid organic pesticides, fungicides, bactericides, virucides, and organic granular manure.

Public leader Tenzin Monpa explained in detail about the inputs distributed by the horticulture department as well as the pattern of assistance.

ITBP assistant commandant Ajith Augustine Benny advised the farmers properly use the inputs provided to them. He assured marketing of the surplus produce through Mission Arun Himveer.

District development consultant Keertika Kashyap explained to the gathering about various farm-based programmes under NABARD.

Horticultural inputs, including vegetable seed kits with 12 varieties of hybrid vegetable seeds per kit, liquid organic manure, organic pesticides, organic fungicides, bactericides, organic granular manure, and sprayers were distributed to over 100 farm families of Tawang constituency.

The programme was attended by GBs, panchayat members, ITBP personnel and officials from the horticulture department. (DIPRO)