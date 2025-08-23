Renovated RWD office building inaugurated

LIKABALI, 22 Aug: The renovated and extended office building of the Rural Works Department (RWD) here was inaugurated on Friday by Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap in the presence of SP Gothambu Dajangju, along with officers and staffers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC emphasized the importance of building strong institutional infrastructure to improve efficiency and serve the community. He also commended RWD Likabali Division Executive Engineer Ginso Don for completing the renovation and extension project by optimally utilizing available resources without additional funding.

SP Dajangju in his address praised the timely completion of the project by the RWD and encouraged all government offices to continue working with sincerity, discipline, and dedication for the overall development of the district. (DIPRO)