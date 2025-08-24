Weeklong MRVC underway in Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 23 Aug: As part of the outreach efforts to vaccinate left-out children from measles-rubella preventable vaccine, a measles-rubella vaccination campaign (MRVC), focusing on the municipal areas (urban) of Pasighat township got underway here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The campaign was launched by DMO Dr Yagling Perme.

The campaign aims to identify the dropout and left-out children, and to vaccinate them with appropriate antigens. During this one-week campaign a total of 19 vaccination sessions have been planned to vaccinate 111 dropout/left-out children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years.

The District Health Society, under the chairmanship of DC Sonalika Jiwani, is committed to fulfil the goal to achieve 95% coverage by December, and 100% coverage by March 2026.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Task Force for Immunization and the City Task Force for Immunization was held under the DMO to review and discuss the target beneficiaries, session planning and supportive monitoring.

DRCHO Dr Nidak Angu highlighted the key reasons for the sustained MVRC campaign, which include disease prevention, herd immunity, outbreak elimination, public health promotion, and global health alignment. (DIPRO)