ABVP conducts GK test

ITANAGAR, 23 Aug: Thousands of students from 231 schools across the state participated in a general knowledge (GK) test conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday.

The GK test, an annual event of the organization, aimed to “promote the spirit of healthy competition among students, enhance their knowledge and analytical skills, and prepare them on subjects related to CUET, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Northeast region,” the organizer said in a release.

The event was held in two categories -junior (Class 9-10) and senior level (Class 11-12).

A total of 11,655 students – 6,945 in the junior category and 4,710 in the senior category -participated in it, the release said.