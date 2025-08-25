Civil service in Arunachal: A steel frame waning

Editor,

Civil service in Arunachal Pradesh, once regarded as the backbone of governance, is showing visible signs of weakness. What was once a prestigious and independent institution is now struggling with credibility, ethical challenges, and political interference. Unless urgent reforms are undertaken, the state risks losing faith in its own administrative machinery.

The distinction attached to Group A services has gradually diminished. Over the years, lobbying and administrative decisions have upgraded posts of lesser responsibility into Group A, diluting its significance. What was once a hard-earned recognition of merit is today a mere designation, robbing the civil service of its exclusivity and identity.

Unwarranted political intrusion has further weakened the administration. Leaders who should focus on framing policies often step into their execution, leaving officers little room for impartial decision-making. Instead of acting as neutral guardians of governance, many civil servants are reduced to following political directives, undermining the very independence that once defined the services.

Corruption is another deepening concern. Increasingly, individuals motivated more by money than public duty have entered the services. Those meant to safeguard transparency are themselves accused of malpractice, whether IAS or state cadre officers. This erodes public trust and brings disrepute to the entire fraternity, overshadowing the honest officers who continue to serve with integrity.

The administration’s inability to protect government land stands out as one of its greatest failures. Allegations of collusion with encroachers have shaken public confidence. At the same time, officials are seen prioritizing cosmetic projects, such as the construction or repair of buildings that remain unused, while the pressing needs of the poor and marginalized are left unaddressed. Such misplaced priorities have widened the gap between governance and the people.

A growing feature of administration in Arunachal is the tendency to yield to pressure groups. Decisions taken under such influence compromise fairness and justice, weakening the credibility of governance. When vested interests dictate outcomes, it is always the larger public interest that suffers.

Arunachal stands at a crossroads. To restore faith in governance, civil servants must recommit to their core values of impartiality, integrity, and service to the people. At the same time, the government must ensure that officers have the tools and resources they need, as modern-day problems demand modern-day solutions.

The state must also enforce stricter safeguards against political interference and create stronger accountability mechanisms. Without these, the ‘steel frame’ of civil service will continue to weaken under external pressures and internal compromises.

Civil service in Arunachal is at the risk of losing its legitimacy if the present trends continue unchecked. But decline is not inevitable. With reforms that prioritize ethics, independence, and people-centric governance, it can once again live up to the vision of being the true backbone of democracy.

Anonymous civil servant